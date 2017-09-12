Niger government on Tuesday pledged to rehabilitate some infrastructures within the Police Training School in Minna the state capital.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger gave the pledge when he visited the school to inspect facilities available for trainees.

A statement by Malam Jibrin Ndace, Chief Press Secretary to Bello, disclosed that the state government would intervene in the areas of befitting accommodation and provision of portable water.

Bello said that the present administration would continue to provide necessary support to security agencies operating in the state to enable them carry out their constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property.

“We have to give security number one priority because without security, we will not enjoy a relative peace.

“As government, we will give whatever assistance the security personnels need to carry out their primary assignment of protecting and securing lives and property,” he said.

The governor lamented the dilapidated state of infrastructure in the school for the past 39 years and promised to fast-track the rehabilitation of the school.

According to him, the police has performed excellently well in ensuring that criminal activities were reduced to the barest minimum.

He added that the state government would give its support to correct some gaps especially in infrastructure deficit.

“We can see that the infrastructure in the school need serious renovation and irrespective of the state’s financial predicament, we will give our support.

“As government, we will partner the police to rectify some of these gaps and provide conducive living environment for our police,” he said.

Bello directed the state Ministry of Water Resources to provide the school with a motorised overhead tank for personnel to have access to adequate water.

In his remarks, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, the Commissioner of Police in the state, commended the state government for its continuous support to the command.

He said that the resolved of the state government to partner the police would bring about improved security to residents.