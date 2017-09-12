The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Garba Umar, has reiterated the preparedness of security agencies to help achieve credible, free, fair, and violence-free governorship election in Anambra on Nov.18.

Umar, who doubles as the Chairman of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Security in the state, gave the assurance during the meeting of the Committee at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Awka.

He said the security agencies in the state were determined to ensure that the election was hitch-free.

He said that already personnel of various security agencies in the state had commenced training of the officers and men on “the dos and don’ts of election”.

The commissioner advised the people of the state not to entertain any fear during the polls, as all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure that the polls went as scheduled and conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

He warned any group planning to cause problem during the election to desist from such plan, noting that the security operatives were battle-ready to deal decisively with such group.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, described the meeting as crucial in view of the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Orji said the meeting was part of regular interactions the commission used to hold with security agencies to fine-tune measures put in place for the forthcoming election.