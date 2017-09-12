President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana says he and many other world leaders were worried over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari when the latter was away on medical leave in London for 103 days.

Akufo-Addo said this during an interview with State House correspondents on Tuesday after holding a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ghanaian President admitted that leaders within and outside African were anxious about the President’s wellbeing and prayed for his safe return to Nigeria.

He said he was in Nigeria to felicitate with Buhari on his return and also engage him on other bilateral issues bordering on the relationship between the two countries.

Akufo-Addo said, “We have been anxious of his well-being and are happy that he is back to the country. You know we as Africans, I came to see for myself to know how he is. The President is vigorous and very engaging on our affairs.

“We reviewed issues of interest to both countries and those of the Economic Community of West African States.

“Our big brother in Nigeria is well.”

Also speaking, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said the meeting of the two leaders would further cement bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said it was significant that big countries in West African are maintaining such cordial relationship.