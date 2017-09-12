Outgoing Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, on Tuesday revealed why the court rebuffed an attempt by some politicians to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting the 2015 Presidential election, he eventually won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Justice Auta, who will retire from the Federal Judiciary on September 16, 2017 after attaining the compulsory retirement age of 65 years, made the revelation in a speech he delivered on the occasion of the Special Court Session to mark the commencement of the Federal High Court Legal Year 2017/2018, in Abuja.

His words: “The attempt to stop the President from contesting the 2015 Presidential election was rejected by this court”.

“This is so because we in the Federal High Court preffered a level playing ground to all candidates.

“It is this option and insistence of this court that has kept the country together during and after the election” the Chief Judge said.

In view of this, the Chief Judge opined that the nation owes it to the judiciary and particularly Federal High Court for the unity of Nigeria.

“We therefore join all other well meaning Nigerians to pray for the good health of the President as he tries to give an exemplary leadership to the country and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of our founding fathers” Justice Auta stated.

He congratulated Judges of the Court for the success of the last general elections.

According Justice Auta, “Despite all pressures to stop certain members of the National Assembly as a result of their abandonment of the political party that brought them to power, the Court insisted that every candidate must be allowed to test his/her popularity”.

The Chief Judge disclosed that it was for this singular reason that the Court did not declare vacant, seat of any elected candidate that decamped to another party and still retained his/her position.

Chief Judge noted that the Federal High Court has so progressed and advanced to the admiration of its fellow institutions in the administration of justice in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge said under his watch, the court managed to carry out notable reforms aimed at meeting the ever challenging development in law internationally as well as the expectations of people.

He said the court had introduced front loading under Order 3 Rule 3 of the Federal High Court Rules mandating practitioners to file their processes with all documents needed to prosecute their cases.

By this, the CJ said the court has substantially eliminated the practice where lawyers spring surprises; reduced writings by the judges and ultimately saved time both for the court and the parties.

Considering the wave of terrorism, trafficking in persons, rape and other societal vices in recent times, the outgoing Chief Judge said he issued a practice direction with regard to criminal trials in these areas of crimes ensuring that with the cooperation of all agencies involved, the trial of these cases would be completed in good time.