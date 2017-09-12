Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the exploration of the bitumen deposit in Ondo State was critical to the development of the state.

Osinbajo spoke in Akure when he paid a courtesy visit to the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

According to him, the exploration of the solid mineral will open up the state and create jobs for the people of the state.

“If we explore it all, the young men and women will have jobs, it is an employment opportunity,’’ he said.

On the request for a teaching hospital in Akure, Osinbajo stressed its importance and urgency, but pointed out that it was not an item on the budget list.

“The legislators in Ondo State should ensure that the issue is an item in the budget.

“It is an important and appropriate request and we will make it a duty.

“The request for a minister is also appropriate and a good request, but there can only be one minister from the state,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Deji said Akure was as large as a quarter of Ondo State, but still lacked infrastructure.

He said the only university in Akure was a Federal University of Technology while the agitation for a teaching hospital had been on for more than three years.

Aladelusi also called for the appointment of a minister from Akure, saying that the last minister from the town was Chief Olu Falae who served as a Minister of Finance in 1986.

“It’s been 31 years since we had someone from Akure as a minister.

“We are grateful to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for making sure that Akure was represented in his administration and we want the same to apply in the Federal Government,’’ he said.