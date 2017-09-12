Two pilgrims from Katsina State have died during this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia, according to Alhaji Salisu Shinkafi, the Chairman of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA).

Mr. Shinkafi disclosed this when he addressed newsmen in Makkah on Tuesday

According to him, the deceased pilgrims (names withheld) are a male and a female.

The chairman also said that both the deceased had since been buried according to Islamic rites, while their funeral prayers were conducted at the Holy Mosque in Makkah.

Mr. Shinkafi further said that out of the 4,776 pilgrims from the state who performed this year’s hajj, no fewer than 1,776 had been transported back to Nigeria in three flights.

“Only about 3,000 pilgrims are remaining in Makkah, while they are all hale and hearty,” he said

“Max Airline has promised to transport all our remaining pilgrims in about six or seven flights on or before Sept. 28.

“Gov. Aminu Masari has also assisted all the pilgrims with 300 Saudi Riyals each, to alleviate their suffering.

“We should continue to fervently pray for ourselves, our families, Katsina State, Nigeria and specifically President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.