The Commissioner of Police, Osun Command, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, on Tuesday advised promoted officers in the command to put in their best to justify their new designation.

He gave the advice on Tuesday in Osogbo while decorating the 90 officers with their new ranks.

“Your promotion is an indication of the recognition of your value. You are being promoted on the basis that you have added value in your various responsibilities.

“Now that you have been elevated, it is pertinent to know that to whom much is given, much is expected.

‘’You are expected to put in your best to project the image of the Nigerian police in accordance to the law,” he said.

He urged the officers promoted to ASP rank to discharge effective and necessary superintending of officers under them by guarding and mentoring them.

The police boss also called on the new SPs to be prepared for the task ahead, adding that they would be commanding police divisions and would likely become police division heads.

The officers are: eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) and 82 Police Inspectors promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

He also tasked the officers concerned to justify the trust reposed on them by Inspector-General and the police by refusing do anything that would put the Nigeria police to shame.

Adeoye, however, admonished the officers to uphold the primary duty and role of the police at all times.

He said the society looked up to them to provide adequate protection of lives and property in their new position.

The police boss said that President Muhammadu Buhari was magnanimous to have extended his grace to the officers to be promoted.

Adeoye thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for recommending the officers to the Police Service Commission for promotion.