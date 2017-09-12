Tension has returned to Umuahia, the Abia State Capital, as a detachment of soldiers from the Nigerian Army has surrounded the Afaraukwu country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The soldiers arrived the community on Tuesday barely 48 hours after the clash between the Army and IPOB members on Sunday evening, which left three people injured.

The soldiers returned with about 10 Armoured Carrier Vehicles and seven Hilux vans.

The development has caused panic in the area, forcing shop owners to close immediately.

Some of the soldiers also invaded the Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Aba Road, Umuahia, and destroyed laptops and other valuables.

According to journalists at the secretariat, the soldiers claimed they saw somebody taking photographs of them from the building.

The Chairman of Council Mr. John Emejor has confirmed the incident.

Emejor who expressed disappointment over the incidents said a National officer of the Union Ezeogo Bonny Okoro was slapped by one of the Soldiers.

He said, “Our press centre was invaded by soldiers, two Journalists lost their iPads and phones, while a national leader in the office was attacked.

“Our stand is that those involved in this attack on innocent Journalists should be fished out and punished in line with the constitution of the Country.”

When contacted the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi, confirmed the incident.

He said he had asked the chairman of the Council to send the photograph of the damaged office to him.