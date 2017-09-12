Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday said that Nigeria required the services of more chartered accountants to enhance accountability and transparency in public life

Ambode, represented by Mr Akinyemi Ashade, the state Commissioner for Finance, made the observation in Lagos at the investiture ceremony of Mrs Folashade Onabolu as the Chairperson of Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN).

While extolling the virtues of Onabolu, Ambode said that her investiture as the 8th chairperson of SWAN marked another milestone in the history of women accountants in Nigeria.

He said that her dedication to duty and passion for her profession contributed to her being a trailblazer in the accountancy profession.

In her acceptance speech, Onabolu pledged to uphold the tenets of accuracy as prescribed by the accountancy profession.

“It is with total humility to God that I stand to accept to serve as the 8th Chairperson of SWAN.

“I promise not to fail. I will lead by example,’’ Onabolu said.

Earlier, Mr Ismaila Zakari, the President of ICAN and Chairman the occasion, said that SWAN had proven to be a formidable group that had produced formidable leaders over the years.

Zakari advised the new chairperson of SWAN to use her good offices to advance the cause of female accountants.

He said that her investiture was a clarion call to serve rather than a symbol of success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onabolu is the first female certified forensic accountant in the entire public service in Nigeria.

She is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The climax of the ceremony was the launch of a book on “Forensic Auditing in Nigerian Public Sector,’’ written by the chairperson.

The ceremony was attended by the Doyen of Accountancy in Nigeria, Sir Akintola Williams, members of ICAN, SWAN and personalities from all works of life.