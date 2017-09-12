Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that over 50 percent of teachers in the state that were penciled down for reappointment into the teaching job failed the Primary 4 test set for them as pre-condition for reabsorption into the civil service.

Governor el-Rufai also disclosed that students that were sent on overseas study by the state government were being withdrawn by authority of the concerned institutions for poor academic ratings.

He said he was surprise over the ‘shameful’ performance of the students because their academic performance in secondary schools back home were convincing enough for them to do better outside Nigeria.

The governor stated this when chiefs and traditional rulers from Southern Kaduna paid him a courtesy call.

It would be recalled that early last year, Governor el-Rufai awarded scholarship to 30 female students to study medicine at a University in Uganda.

The royal fathers led by Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isah Muhammadu, said they decided to visit the governor to express appreciation over the recent re-opening of tertiary institutions closed down in Southern Kaduna since December last year as a result of insecurity in the area.

However, the royal fathers pledged that they would continue to support and cooperate with the state government for peace and development in southern Kaduna and the State in general.

Though, they were short of saying that they will support the governor for second term in 2019, they assured him of their readiness to run an errand for him as long as it is for the development and progress of the state.