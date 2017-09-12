Haruna Osegba, Nasarawa state commissioner of local government and chieftain affairs, says more than 60 per cent of local government workers in the state receive salaries for doing nothing.

Osegbe, who met with members of the correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, said the government was worried that the salaries of local government workers were being paid in piecemeal in the last one year even though most of the workers do not even go to work.

He however added that the government had established a machinery to check the situation.

“We have discovered that over 60 percent of staff at the local government levels are not going to work, but only come to receive salary at the end of the month,’’ Osegbe told journalists on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

“We have put machinery in motion to check this trend and anyone found culpable would face serious disciplinary action.”

Osegba assured that the ministry would promote “all dedicated local government workers to boost their morale”.

He also said the state local government service commission had conducted a screening of genuine local council workers and would soon release the list of those cleared.

The commissioner added that that the state government was doing its best to restore full salary payment to all local government workers as at when due.