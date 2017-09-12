The Federal Road Safety Corps marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has warned personnel of the Corps against partisan inclination.

Oyeyemi gave the warning while addressing staff at the September edition of the Corps Marshal’s parade held at the FRSC National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, the Corps said in a statement on its website.

He admonished the personnel to refrain from making partisan political statements or getting involved in political activities which could undermine their non-partisan status.

According to the statement, the corps marshal urged them to remain neutral in political discourse and warned all not to allow politics to affect their loyalty to constituted authorities.

“The Corps Marshal frowned at the conduct of some members of staff taking to social media platforms to make political comments or show support to political figures contrary to the apolitical nature of the Corps.

“He stressed that as members of a paramilitary outfit, the loyalty of the Corps is to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, who is constitutionally responsible for the safety and security of the citizenry.

“He warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against any staff who indulged in partisan political activities while still in service,” the statement said.

On general staff conduct, Oyeyemi warned them against lateness to work, inappropriate dressing and extravagant lifestyles to avoid indebtedness, the statement said.

He described as disturbing the attitude of staff involved in spreading rumours or disclosing sensitive official information to unauthorised persons.

The Corps Marshal stressed that management would not allow perpetrators of such “scandalous behaviours” to undermine the integrity of the FRSC, which he described as a disciplined organisation.

“He cautioned members of staff never to encourage the illegal practice of petition writing and being in illegal possession of documents or forwarding same to other people.

“He said they could be identified and found liable as accomplices to the act and punished accordingly.

“The FRSC boss, however, restated the commitment of management to issues of staff welfare and career progression,” the statement said.

Oyeyemi commended the staff for their resilience in tackling the enormous road traffic challenges in the country, and also expressed management’s appreciation for their support.

On operational activities, the Corps Marshal said a number of new outposts had been established in designated areas across the country to take FRSC services closer to the people.

He restated his commitment to establishing more of such outposts in relevant corridors to boost the end of year special patrol.

“Oyeyemi called on Commanding Officers to engage in more stakeholders collaboration to maximise the available human and material resources for enhanced traffic management.

“The Corps Marshal noted with satisfaction that there had been a reduction in cases of assault against patrol teams lately, urging staff to remain civil but firm in handling traffic offenders to avoid ugly cases of assault or violent attacks against them.

“He stressed the need for patrol team members to maintain the four-point approach in dealing with recalcitrant traffic offenders by being tactical in line with the FRSC patrol ethics,” the statement added.