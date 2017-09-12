Workers under the employment of Zamfara government on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike for the failure of the government to meet their several demands.

The workers had earlier given the government a 21-day ultimatum to meet certain demands or face industrial action.

The Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress in the state, Bashir Mafara, announced the decision after a joint meeting of the affiliated unions in Gusau.

He said Zamfara workers were faced with a number of problems which include failure to pay the salaries of 1,400 recruited by the government more than two years ago, non-payment of backlog of pension and gratuities, non-payment of the minimum wage to primary school teachers and local government employees as well as non-payment of annual salary increment.

He said the two labour unions, Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, had decided to declare an indefinite industrial action throughout the state from Sept. 12.

Mafara urged all workers to stay at home and pray.

The chairman said three ad hoc committees have been constituted to ensure the success of the strike.

He also called for understanding among the workers in the state noting that the action was aimed at improving the workers’ welfare and development of the state.