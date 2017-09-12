President Muhaamadu Buhari is currently in Kaduna to commission an integrated Feed Mill and Poultry in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, aims to attract more private sector investors to the state, hence the commissioning of the $150 feed mill poultry.

Having identified the agriculture sector as a viable job creation alternative for the teeming millions of youth seeking employment in Kaduna State, the government had been attracting investors to this sector of the state economy since inception of office in May 2015 and Olam is the latest of such.

Governor El-Rufai says the decision of Olam to come to the state “testifies that Kaduna is an easy choice to establish businesses because of ‘it’s unique & investment friendly environment backed by laws.’”

It would be recalled that the governor and his team had in September 2015 visited Olam at its corporate headquarters in Singapore to discuss investment opportunities in Kaduna.

Olam International is a leading agri-business operating from seed to shelf in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide. It has 70,000 employees and has built a leadership position in many businesses including cocoa, coffee, cashew, rice and cotton.