Lagos State Government has stressed the need for community members to embrace volunteerism at the grassroots in order to engender even development in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Mr. Kehinde Joseph, who made the remarks Monday, at an awareness programme in the state, themed, ‘Volunteerism, a tool for community development,’ maintained that volunteerism is a key factor for development.

Joseph said the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode had from the outset indicated its resolve to run all-inclusive governance where everyone irrespective of ethnic affiliation, religious belief and social status would be given the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the State.

He stressed that various communities in the state cannot get all they need from government alone, which necessitated the reason for the people to volunteer and play a key role in achieving development.

Speaking to participants at the programme, which were mainly members of the Community Development Committee, CDC, and Community Development Associations, CDAs, in the local governments and local council development areas, maintained the need to embrace self help through volunteerism in their respective communities.

According to him, “This becomes critical because volunteerism promotes understanding among various community groups and equally helps to build community social relationship that connects people to each other and their communities.

“It also strengthens trust and solidarity among citizens by giving voice to stakeholders and mobilises the people to contribute to solutions.

“From the foregoing, it is evident that volunteerism is crucial to sustainable community development. Let me clarify here that volunteering is not taking the place of community development associations, rather the CDAs should adopt volunteering as a strategy in developing their communities.”

He therefore, urged community leaders to always endeavour to identify individuals and groups in their respective communities that can work together for the good of the community.

According to Joseph, “Once you have done this, we enjoin you to inform this office so that they can form alliances to deliver on the shared aspiration of the people.”