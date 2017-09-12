Founder of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation, South Africa chapter, Chief Jonas Udeji, on Tuesday urged the Nigerian military to exercise restraint in their operations in the South-East states.

The military has, however, denied reports that it invaded the home of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), killing three people.

Maj. Oyegoke Gbadamosi, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, said suspected IPOB members blocked the road against troops of the 145 battalion on a show of force along FMC-World Bank road, in Umuahia.

He said the group insisted that the troops would not pass, and pelted them with stones and broken bottles.

“In the process, an innocent lady civilian passer-by and a soldier, Cpl. Kawole Bello were injured.

“Both the soldier and the innocent female passer-by have been evacuated to the unit’s Medical Inspection Room and are receiving treatment,” Gbadamosi said in a statement.

Udeji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Johannesburg, South Africa, that the group was worried about reported clashes and loss of lives between soldiers and youths in Umuahia.

He said that the group did not want the situation to degenerate into bloodshed or destruction.

Udeji also cautioned the youth to be peaceful and exercise their rights, using the non-violent means.

“We expect that they should continue with the same approach. The youth have not been known to use arms or violence while fighting for their rights.

“In this regard, we appeal to the Federal Government to caution the military not to attack unarmed youths. We do not want our youths to be hurt,” Udeji said.