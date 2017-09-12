The Nasarawa State government has said it will begin the employment of 2,000 graduates into its civil service.

Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, made this announcement during a capacity building training for Nasarawa civil servants.

While declaring the programme opened, the governor said the employment of 2,000 graduates which will be drawn from all local government areas of the state will minimise youth restiveness in the state.

During the training, Nasarawa civil servants across all cadres gathered at the Ta’al conference hall for the capacity training programme, which was organised by the state government in collaboration with the industrial training fund.

Nasarawa state Head of Civil Service, Thomas Ogiri, at the event said the capacity development programme will enhance productivity and effective discharge of duties.

“The programme which is the first phase has its theme ‘Inclusive Governance: Key to Sustainable Development and the Role of Civil Service’ and the government believe it will enhance effective and efficient delivery of service,” he said.