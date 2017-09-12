Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel, of Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States respectively have resolved to work for the interest of the nation.

The trio gave this hint at the end of a closed door meeting in Asaba, when they stated that the meeting was in the interest of the nation as well as to boost economic activities in the South South region just as they stressed that it is important that the area is peaceful for economic growth.

Briefing the press after the meeting which took place at the Government House, Asaba, Governor Udom of Akwa Ibom State who was flanked by his colleagues disclosed that security of the region and the revival of the BRACED (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo, Delta) Commission were the main issues discussed at the meeting.

According to Governor Udom, “we are principally here to discuss economic issues as it affects the region, on behalf of our colleagues in the South South states, we met to see how we can revive the BRACED Commission and boost security in the region. There is the need for us to ensure that the area is safe, with the increase in the quantum of oil production, there is need to boost security in the region, in the interest of our region and the country. Minly, we looked at economic issues, how to revive the BRACED Commission and the issue of security in the region.”

Governors Udom and Wike arrived Government House, Asaba through the Asaba International Airport and were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from where they entered closed door meeting.