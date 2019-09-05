<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

About 1320 schools in 5 local government areas of Bauchi State will benefit from the World Bank 2019 Schools Improvement Project (SIP) grants.

According to the State Coordinator of the Project, Muhammad Umar, the project was designed to finance minor issues in schools in the areas of renovations, rehabilitation of twin desks and repairs of water points.

Umar who listed the benefiting local government areas as Zaki, Shira, Ganjuwa, Katagum and Toro on Wednesday, said measures have been taken for financing records of grant activities, development of School Improvement Plan and use of ‘Kobo collect software’ and global positioning system to capture School Based Management Committee to ensure proper utilization of the funds released.

He added that the programme was also designed to strengthen public schools operation through good governance and accountability for sustainable educational development.

Speaking shortly after presenting cheque of N500,000 to each of the benefiting schools, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed pledged to improve the funding of education as part of efforts to tackle the menace of out of school children in the state.

He said his administration is focused on restoring the lost glory of basic education in the state, through provision of infrastructure, rehabilitations, training and retraining of teachers.

“The present administration is redirecting the education sector to achieve the desired focus in order to harness the potentials of children in public schools. We assure you of our readiness towards providing equal education opportunity to all citizens of our state.

“I urge all benefitting schools to use the disbursed funds to improve their school’s infrastructures in order to ensure a better teaching and learning activities in schools,” the governor said.