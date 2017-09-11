The South East Governors have expressed worries over the alleged invasion of the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by some persons suspected to be Soldiers and Policemen.

In a statement made available in Abakaliki on Monday by Director of Information, South East Governor’s Forum Secretariat, Mr. Mike Udah, the governors of the zone described the development as disturbing and restated their readiness towards the maintenance of peace and unity of the country.

The statement which was personally signed by Udah opined that the Governor of the zone had met with the IPOB leader and some other Igbo stakeholders to ensure that the agitation by IPOB and other pro Biafra groups do not undermine the unity and oneness of Nigeria.

He condemned that the alleged invasion of Kanu’s home by security operatives when the Governors of the zone were already intervening to find lasting solution to the contending issues.

He said: “The South East Governors had held meetings in order that the agitations by Pro-Biafra groups do not escalate. The recent invasion of the home of Nnamdi Kanu does not speak well of the unity of the Nation. It is indeed worrisome. Meanwhile, efforts are being made by the Governors to meet and nip such development in the board”.

Meanwhile the Ohaneze Ndigbo has described the invasion of Kanu’s home as a show of military brigandage and shear prostitution of power without authority.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga said: “The invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home is brazen show of military brigandage and shear prostitution of power without authority. It baffles me that solders are unleashed on a person that is peaceful and devoid of violence, while the gun trotting herdsmen are still on rampage in virtually every nook and cranny of Nigeria. It is a pity that the tenets of democracy are been bruised and battered with reckless impunity in Nigeria.

“The Operation pyton dance is a deliberate ploy to gag the South East like a conquered territory. There is no doubt any longer about the disposition and countenance of the APC led Federal Government on the Igbos. The recent NNPC appointments strongly testify to our vindications and these consequential events dramatises them beyond doubt.

“Today, Boko Haram is still killing and herdsmen pulverising villages but it is in the South East that is even peaceful that soldiers are deployed at close and Strategic points.

“Expectedly, the soldiers now unleash Economic mayhem on motorists and deal dreadfully with those who dare not bring the “white”. I think we have over flogged the these issues because this is a Government that, among other, has been treating ear problem and is not disposed to hear your complaints. We just have a choreographic democracy. May God hear and fight our course”.