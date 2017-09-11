Wife of Chairman of Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Hon. Aminu Muhammad Arziki, Hajia Rashida Yusuf, died in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The later Hajia Rashida was one of the pilgrims from Kebbi State to Saudi Arabia this year.

Daily Sun gathered that she died, on Sunday afternoon, after completion of her hajj exercise.

It could be recalled that three pilgrims from Kebbi State had reportedly died while performing this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia last week.

The three pilgrims were identified names as Sani Haruna Zuru, an Islamic cleric, Fati Adamu Fakkai and Adamu Liman Zuru. They were from Argungu and Zuru local government areas of the state.

A member of state’s hajj delegation, Dr. Hali Bala, who announced their death on behalf of the chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrim Welfare Agency, Alhaji Bala Musa Sakaba said two of the pilgrims died at the hospital in Mecca where they were being treated when they took ill.

Bala, who condoled family and people of the local government area over Hajia Rashida’s death also prayed Almighty Allah to grant them the faith to bear the loss of their loved ones who died during the hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.