The Nigeria Customs Service has seized 1,100 firearms smuggled into the country at Tin-Can Island port, Lagos.

NCS spokesman, Joseph Attah revealed that the weapons, pump action rifles, were imported from Turkey.

“We have seized 1,100 weapons at Lagos port. They came from Turkey,” Attah told TheCable.

“Investigation has commenced. A customs officer, who is a suspect has been arrested. A clerk there (at the Tin-Can Island command) has been arrested as well.”