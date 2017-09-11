Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has expressed satisfaction on the the health condition of flood victims taking refuge at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Makurdi.

Professor Adewole who visited the IDPs camps at the Makurdi International Market and the Presidential Task force compound at Abagena, North Bank on Sunday commended the efforts of the state government and the Nigerian Airforce Medical out posts at the camps.

In his words, “my visit was to donate relief materials including drugs and insecticide-treated nets and to further assess the health needs of the victims with a view to complementing the efforts of the Benue State government and the Airforce. I believe there would be more support from the federal government soon.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr Boniface Ortese, said assessment reports of flooded areas are being compiled from all the 21 local government areas in the state to be submitted to the United Nations in Abuja for necessary action.

Ortese said the uncompleted presidential compound at Abagena was inhabited by IDPs to avoid casualties that might be recorded as a result of rampant cases of building collapse in water logged areas.

He however, denied allegations that the agency had banned media from covering activities at the camps, describing them as spurious and without facts.