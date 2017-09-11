In an effort to broaden its scope, the West African Examinations Council International Office (WIO) in Lagos, says it was set to re-introduce electronic marking for its tests.

The Head of the Office, Mr Adelowo Maliki, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, the marking before now was done with some foreign partners based in the United Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

“We started this electronic marking in 2014 through to 2015, only for us to suspend it in 2016, due to high costs as regards the high exchange rate.

“But now, we are set to bring it back as we have gotten all necessary approvals from the council’s committee meetings and the council itself.

“This led to our trying to develop our own in-house and by the grace of God, the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates would be marked electronically.