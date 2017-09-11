The Kebbi State Ministry of Justice has confirmed that about 247 awaiting cases have been attended to by the present administration.

The cases were from 2015 to 017 and involved criminals and civil matters.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Barr. Rakiya Tanko Ayuba, stated this, on Monday, during a press conference held, in Birnin-Kebbi.

She noted that the decision was part of the current administration to decongest prisons of accused persons standing trials for long time.

The cases, she said, were inherited from the past administration and had been pending in courts.

Her words: “I have come across various individuals who felt they have been wronged, injured and want justice. I have entertains cases of people who had fear to prosecutes their cases against individuals. We have numerous of them we treated.

” Those who had gone to twisted the arms of law make their cases worsen especially on criminal cases.

“For those who are lying in jail awaiting trials, this is a burden in Nigeria and of course, it affect Kebbi state too. We do received their lists and I directed my Lawyers, especially Prosecutor General to act on it. Now,we have reduced the lists to minimal level”.

Barrister Ayuba disclosed that her Ministry are working closely with House of Assembly to domesticated some new laws enacted to ensure expedition of justice in the state.

Speaking on the anti-graft drive, Ayuba commended Federal Government on it crusade against graft in the country saying ” it is exercise in progress.”

She added that Ministry of Justice in the state would continue to ensure common man get justice against any quarters who might want to defraud or oppressed them stressed that Ministry of justice under her would be fair and just to all.