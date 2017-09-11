Three non-academic unions from the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, on Monday, joined the indefinite strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

They are: the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Chairman, Joint Action Congress (JAC) OSUSTECH Chapter, Mr Temidayo Temola, confirmed that the unions begun an indefinite strike on Monday.

Temola, also the Chairman of SSANU in the university, said that the strike was in compliance with last week’s directives from the unions’ national bodies.

“Last week, the national bodies of NASU, SSANU and NAAT jointly issued a strike order that we have to begin an indefinite strike today (Monday).

“The order was for us to join our counterpart, ASUU that had been on strike for the past three-weeks now to press home their demands.

“In compliance with this directive, the various unions in OSUSTECH had begun their strike; and until the national body calls off the strike, the institution will remain closed,” Temola said.

A correspondent of NAN that visited the university campus reported that there were no students there but only some staff members that included security officials.

ASUU began an indefinite strike on Aug.14, 2017 over a 2009-agreement it signed with the Federal Government which the later had not fulfilled.