The Sokoto and Zamfara State governments have completed the repairs of the 214 kilometres Sokoto-Gusau federal highway at the cost of N100 million.

This was contained in a statement issued in Sokoto on Monday by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The statement said the move was aimed at easing transportation challenges encountered by commuters plying the important route, adding that the road is very strategic, as it connects Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina all through to Kaduna States.

“The two states combined resources to fix the road as it is the main link between their capitals and other parts of the country.

“It is one of the most important roads in the North West because it connects to other routes leading to neighbouring Niger Republic,” the statement read.