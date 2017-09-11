The first batch of 563 pilgrims from Sokoto State who performed the hajj in Saudi Arabia have returned home.

The pilgrims arrived Sultan Abubakar International Airport Sokoto aboard Max airline on Sunday and were received a member of the state Hajj Team, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu.

The first batch left Nigeria for the Holy Land on July 31, while the state government completed transportation of its 4, 859 pilgrims on Aug. 24.

Maigwandu told newsmen that the pilgrims from Gada and Sabonbirni Local Government Areas, were in good health.

The official said the Hajj operation has been successful so far, and commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, airline operators, individuals and voluntary groups for the feat recorded.