The trial of a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and two others over alleged fraud before Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court, Lagos has been adjourned till October 3 to 6.

The new date fixed for the continuation of the trial was as a result of absence of Justice Idris, who is currently in Abuja for official assignment.

The judge had earlier fixed Monday, Sept. 11 for continuation of the matter.

It was gathered that the judge was attending judges’ conference in Abuja.