Ebonyi indigenes resident in South Africa have commended Gov. Dave Umahi for continuing with the projects inherited from his predecessor.

Chief Sylvester Chukwu, the President of Ebonyi Association in South Africa, said in Johannesburg that the governor had done much in completing projects from the previous administration.

“Ebonyi indigenes in South Africa are proud to be associated with the work the governor is doing.

“In spite of this, we want him to do more for our people because the state ultimately benefits from any project implemented by any administration,” he said.

Chukwu said that past experience in the country showed that a new administration often abandons inherited projects and initiate theirs.

“This trend is not good for our country and there is the need for continuity in administration.

“I can say that the case of Ebonyi is an exception because the new administration continued with what it inherited from the previous administration,” he said.

He said that Ebonyi people in South Africa are disciplined and have not been associated with crime.

“Our people here are doing well and we can proudly say that no Ebonyi indigene has been involved in crime. We thank God for that,” he said.

Chukwu, who is also the Chairman of Igbo Council of States in South Africa, called on governors of the South East states to implement projects that would impact on the people.

He said that the South Africa chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation, was monitoring the situation in Nigeria and urged the governors to do more for their people.