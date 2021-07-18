13 policemen, two residents killed in Zamfara

Thirteen special mobile police officers, two residents have been killed, while six people were seriously wounded when bandits laid an ambush in Korar-mota village of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An indigene of the area who gave his name as Shehu said the incident happened at Korar-mota village on Sunday.

“The police officers were on patrol when the armed bandits ambushed them and opened fire killing 13 mobile policemen, while two people were killed and six seriously wounded,” he said.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased policemen and civilians were taken to Gusau, including the six wounded residents of the area.

The police spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, could not be reached for confirmation.