About 13 people have been reportedly killed following a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen on Sunday night in Latya village, Du District of Jos South Local Government, Plateau state.
The attack is coming barely one week after a Pastor, wife and children were burnt down in Abonong Village Foron District of Barkin Ladi LGC of the State
It was gathered that the attackers stormed the communities around 9:00 pm and opened fire at random to the village killing 13 persons.
The Security operatives are yet to confirm the attackers.
