About 13 people have been reportedly killed following a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen on Sunday night in Latya village, Du District of Jos South Local Government, Plateau state.

The attack is coming barely one week after a Pastor, wife and children were burnt down in Abonong Village Foron District of Barkin Ladi LGC of the State

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the communities around 9:00 pm and opened fire at random to the village killing 13 persons.

The Security operatives are yet to confirm the attackers.