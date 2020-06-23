



An additional 13 lawmakers of the Imo state House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases were confirmed barely six days after a lawmaker, whose identity was not released, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state.





Professor Maurice Iwu, the chairman of the state’s Covid-19 task force, had earlier disclosed on Tuesday, June 16, that a member of the house of assembly tested positive. He added that the infected lawmaker has been placed on isolation with his wife, while tests have been directed to be conducted on all the state lawmakers.

On Monday, June 22, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 9 new cases in Imo, bringing the total cases in Imo to 243.

It has now been revealed that 13 more lawmakers have been infected with the virus in Imo state.