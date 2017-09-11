The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has struck the insurgents’ buildings in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Olatokunbo said it was in furtherance of the recently commenced Operation RUWAN WUTA.

“On September 7, NAF conducted air interdiction on structures with two hoisted insurgents’ organisation flags in Zanari, a known location with significant insurgents’ presence at the northern fringes of Borno bordering Lake Chad.

“Quite a number of the insurgents had earlier been spotted, from a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Platform, entering the buildings apparently for meetings.

“The F-7Ni and the Alpha Jet aircraft were detailed to attack the target. Overhead the location, the target was acquired and engaged by the two aircraft in rapid succession.

“Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the targeted structures went up in flames, killing its occupants.”

The director explained that the objective of Operation RUWAN WUTA was to further degrade the capability of the insurgents thereby, preventing them from regrouping to cause havoc for our surface forces.

He explained that the operation was also aimed at softening the ground for the surface forces to subsequently move in and conduct mopping up operations.

Operation RUWAN WUTA was recently launched by the NAF to degrade the capability of the insurgents further.