Participants at the just concluded first International Statistical Conference, organised by the Nigerian Statistician Association (NSA), have urged the Federal Government to conduct Population census at regular intervals.

The participants made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the 3-day conference in Lagos, signed by the NSA President and National Secretary, Prof. Sidney Onyeagu and Dr. Olatunji Arowolo, respectively.

The participants observed that no appropriate measures were in place to check population growth.

They recommended that government should consider measures to check population growth through family planning and enlightenment.

The participants also advised the government to re-introduce Statistics as a core subject in the secondary school curriculum.

The conference observed that questionnaire for conducting census didn’t cater for detailed demographic characteristics adequate for a robust analysis.

The conference also observed that statistical system in most states had not been implemented.

The participants, however, recommended that questionnaire for conducting census should cater for detailed demographic characteristics adequate for a robust analysis.

“State Governments that are yet to enact their statistics laws are enjoined as a matter of urgency to do so and all states are enjoined to implement the Statistical Master Plan to the letter.

- Advertisement -

“Governments at all levels should make adequate provisions for the funding of Statistics and consequently make use of the results of such exercises, in the design and implementation of programmes for the citizenry.’’

In addition, they recommended that governments at all levels should also leverage on the infusion of statistics and ICT by working progressively towards e-government.

This, they noted would ultimately encourage easier dissemination of statistics as well as enhance ready access to vital information on government activities as against what is currently on ground.

The participants also urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to sign the Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria (CISON) Bill into law.

The bill has been passed by the National Assembly for more than two years but has not been signed by the President.

The theme of the Conference was “Positioning National Statistical Systems for Data Revolution and Inclusive Development

The conference, held between Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, was the 41st Annual and 1st International Conference of the association.

The Pre-Conference attracted about 73 participants while the main Conference attracted about 376 participants.

A total number of 121 members were inducted while over 100 papers were presented by the participants at the conference.