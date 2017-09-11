A rights group in Delta State, Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to invalidate the recent lopsided appointments at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the rail line project to his home town, Daura, in Katsina state.

The group, in a statement issued at the weekend by its National President, Austin Ozobo, called on the National Assembly to prevail on the President to reverse the controversial appointments.

In a recent redeployment of top executive officers across the value chain of the NNPC, Roland Ewubare, formerly MD of the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL moves to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS as the new Group General Manager while Diepriye Tariah, former GGM and Senior Technical Assistant to the NNPC GMD takes over from Ewubare as MD of IDSL.

Malami Shehu, Executive Director Operations, of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, was appointed Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, while Adewale Ladenegan, former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC, was moved to KRPC to assume duty as MD.

In the same vein, Muhammed Abah, who until recently was the Executive Director Operations of WRPC succeeds Ladenegan as MD of Warri Refinery.

With the retirement of Alh. Farouk Ahmed as the MD of the Nigerian Products Marketing Company, NPMC, Umar Ajiya, former GGM in charge of Corporate Planning and Strategy, CP&S, now assumes duty as MD of NPMC while Bala Wunti, former, General Manager, Downstream, GMD’s Office takes charge as GGM CP&S.

- Advertisement -

Other changes include: Usman Yusuf who takes over as GGM/STA to the GMD, Adeyemi Adetunji confirmed as MD NNPC Retail alongside Dr. Bola Afolabi who now functions as GGM in charge of Research and Development Division of the Corporation.

Also on the list is Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum appointed GGM (Shipping) in the Downstream Autonomous Business Unit while Kallamu Abdullahi takes over as the GGM in charge of the Renewable Energy Division in the Downstream ABU.

Dr. Shaibu Musa was promoted MD of the NNPC Medical Services Limited while Ibrahim Birma is the new GGM in charge of the Corporation’s Audit Division now renamed Governance, Risk and Compliance Division.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, explained that the exercise would not only help to position the Corporation for the challenges ahead but would also fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff.

Reacting to the reorganisation in the state-owned oil company, IPDI said: “It is inimical to peace and unity of the country for the North that does not produce oil to share to itself 10 top portfolios of NNPC, while Niger Delta that produces the oil gets two.

“The funds that will be used to finance the Kaduna-Daura Rail Line is from crude oil, but how can Daura be connected with railway when Niger Delta that produces the oil is yet to be considered for railway lines?,” the statement asked.