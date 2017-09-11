The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has described as “shameful” the clamour for Nigeria’s break-up by several pro-Biafra groups.

According to the President of CBCN, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, lack of social justice for all in the country was responsible for all the agitations for break-up of the country.

He stated this while declaring open the second plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, 2017 holding at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cathedral in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The bishop advocated the promotion of social justice for ethnic minorities for peace, unity and development to reign in the country

Kaigama, who is also the Archbishop of Jos, said “there are shameful calls for break-up of the country and so much hate speeches going on.

“This is not the way out, the way out is to correct the level of injustice that has been done to minority ethnic nationalities in the country.

“There are better options on how to address the nation’s challenges.”

It could be recalled that three months ago, the Anglican Bishop of Ibadan Diocese Most Rev. Joseph Akinfenwa, warned that if Nigeria disintegrates, every region will experience a setback of 100 years.