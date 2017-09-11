We must be consulted in the future before the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarks on strikes, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has warned.

Its national president, Chinonso Obasi, gave the warning in a communiqué yesterday in Abuja after the body’s emergency senate meeting at the Kwara State College of Education in Ilorin.

NANS demanded that the Federal Government should channel the money recovered by anti-corruption agencies to the education sector to address burning issues.

The meeting, which was summoned to deliberate on the ongoing strike declared by ASUU, mandated its leaders to reach out to the government in finding lasting solutions to the myriad of problems confronting the students.

Obasi said: “As critical stakeholders in the education sector, it is imperative that ASUU consults NANS. Any time they want to embark on strike, it is proper that they consult student leaders. ASUU should also apply other means of negotiation so that the strike will not be having direct negative impact on students.”

The students’ union asked government to make 26 per cent of the nation’s yearly budget available for the sector in compliance with the dictates of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Meanwhile, the Kogi State chapter of the Academic staff Union of Polytechnic has begun an indefinite over salary arrears.

Chairman of Kogi Polytechnic, Lokoja branch of the body, Gboloromi Samuel, noted yesterday that they have to take that decision following government’s indifference to their appeal.

Also, organised labour in the state has issued a one-week ultimatum for payment of the July 2017 salaries of members.

The warning was contained in a statement signed in Lokoja by chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and Public Sector Joint Negotiation Council (PSJNC).

The new development comes even as the state university chapter of ASUU had been proscribed by Governor Yahaya Bello following a protracted misunderstanding with government over welfare.

It is speculated that new lecturers have been employed to replace the striking dons.