Health workers under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals and the Joint Health Sector Unions have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike by September 30.

The unions in a statement signed by the National President, Obinna Ogbonna and the national secretary, Mr. Ayinde Obisesan, accused the Federal Government of prioritising the demands of doctors in its employ above those of health workers.

According to them, many of their members have also been denied salary arrears and emoluments which, they said the Federal Government was now addressing with the striking doctors.

Doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors began a nationwide strike on September 3 to protest the non-payment and cuts in their salaries and arrears.

“It is clear that the minister of state for health, minister of health and the minister of labour and employment, who are all doctors, are biased in how they are handling the demands of other health workers.

“This is glaring in the way they negotiated and agreed to all issues presented by NARD. This act of discrimination, double standard and preferential treatment of doctors is highly discriminatory. The act of favoritism and injustice was displayed during the process of negotiation.

“So, considering other mobilisation factors and to give the government further room to address our demands, on 30th of September, if they do not, the union will have no other option than to shut down health care services nationwide.”

The aggrieved health workers are also demanding the implementation of the inter-ministerial sub-committee report on critical matters in the sector, professional autonomy and appointments of consultants and payment of specialist allowance to their members.