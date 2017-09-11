The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has told the Federal Government to stop making jamboree with the Ogoni clean up and ensure a speedy implementation of the exercise without further delay.

The body said so much has been said about the Ogoni issue without action, describing it as very disturbing.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, a member of the forum, Anas-Sarah Igbe said, the Federal Government choosing an Ogoni son as the project manager of the cleanup is not enough.

He said what the people need is genuine commitment to implement the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report and not political promises.

He said: “We have heard so much about the Ogoni clean up without action. All we need is a speedy implementation of the Ogoni issue and not too much talk.”

The forum also called for allocation of oil Wells to indigenes of the region and establishment of modular refineries.

Igbe said: “In 2019 when most of the oil blocks will expire, we want our people to participate in the bid. We want relaxed conditions that will be good for our people. If the conditions are strict, we will reject it.

“We believe that if our sons and daughters are involved in oil and gas, we will generate employment and restiveness will reduce, so we want things that will further make the region a peaceful place for investors to come in.”

Igbe said PANDEF believes in one Nigeria. We should be free to live in any part of the country without attack.

He called on the Federal Government to implement the 16-point agenda presented by the group including the fixing of the deplorable sections of the East-West road.