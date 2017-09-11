The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has called for peaceful co-existence, mutual understanding and unity among the Yoruba race.

Amosun made the call at a summit organised by the Yoruba Summit Group, with the theme ‘Yoruba standpoint on restructuring’ in Ibadan. He noted that it was an avenue for improving the socio-economic development of the race and the nation at large.

Amosun, according to a statement by the Information Officer in the Ministry of Regional Integration, Mr. Gbenga Arowora, the governor was represented at the summit by the state Commissioner for Regional Integration, Bashorun Adeife.

The governor urged the Yoruba to live in peace in spite of differences in religious and political affiliations.

“It is better we engage in intellectual discourse that will chart a path for continued development of Nigeria; we must understand that our nation can only survive in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect and understanding,” he said.

Amosun, while appreciating the organisers of the summit, noted that it came at a time the ethnic group needed a platform to pool together ideas and come up with a memorandum which would represent its interests and aspirations within the nation.

Also speaking at the summit, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), stressed the need for sustainable development of the South-West geopolitical zone for the good of the present generation and the generations yet unborn.

The Coordinator of the Odua People’s Congress, Gani Adams, emphasised the need for regional integration, stating that such integration would bring about sustainable development.