The Ogun State Government says 963 pilgrims from the state have returned home from the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

A statement on Sunday by the Executive Secretary, Ogun State Muslims Welfare Board, Alhaji AbdulHakeem Kalejaiye, said the last batch of pilgrims would be “back next week.”

Kalejaiye, according to the statement, said the 963 arrived in the country on Friday.

He said, “So far, 963 pilgrims have been airlifted to Nigeria and by God’s grace, the last batch of our pilgrims (70) will be leaving Saudi Arabia for Nigeria next week.”

Kalejaiye said the state did not record any death, adding that the remaining 70 pilgrims would be leaving for Nigeria on Sunday.

He urged all the pilgrims to demonstrate the lessons learnt during the religious exercise by living righteous lives.

A member of the welfare board, Alhaji Abidoye Amosun, expressed optimism for an uninterrupted return arrangement.

“Our stay in Mina, Arafat, Musdalifa and Jamrat were eventful; there was no casualty recorded. We are all hale and hearty despite the hot weather. There were just a few cases of illnesses,” he added.