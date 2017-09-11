The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has accused a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, of telling lies against her.

Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets stated that Alhassan, who is in charge of the welfare of the rescued Chibok girls, had exposure to make about the role Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State played in the “Chibok scam.”

Fani-Kayode’s tweets were quickly referenced by some Peoples Democratic Party supporters like Governor Ayodele Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka; and Deji Adeyanju.

Alhassan in a tweet on her official Twitter handle advised Fani-Kayode to respect himself as a former minister.

She said, “As a former minister of the Federal Republic, it is demeaning on your person to deliberately engage in peddling falsehood. I never said such.

“You peddled falsehood. And that’s exactly what it is: lies and propaganda. Thank God the APC is cleaning up your mess.”

Fani-Kayode has since deleted the tweets.

Fani-Kayode had earlier on Sunday hailed Alhassan; and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for finally coming out against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode said this in a terse statement on Sunday.

He said he was sure that Alhassan, who is in charge of the welfare of the rescued Chibok girls, would soon expose the scam behind the abduction of the girls.

The former minister described Alhassan as a courageous woman and Atiku as a blessing to Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode said the infighting in the All Progressives Congress was a sign that the end of the ruling party was near.

He said, “Mama Taraba (Alhassan) is a courageous woman who has spoken the truth. Vice-President Abubakar Atiku is a blessing to this nation whilst President Muhammadu Buhari is a curse. The APC sun is about to set.

“Mama Taraba has a duty to tell us all she knows about Governor Nasir el Rufai’s alleged role in the Chibok girls scam and Boko Haram. I urge her to do so.

“I said it before, during and after the 2015 presidential campaign that the truth about the Chibok girls and those behind Boko Haram had yet to be heard. Now it is all coming out. Nothing is hidden under the sun.

“Thank you Mama Taraba. Others will also come out to tell us what they know. Soon the world will know who the real terrorists are.”