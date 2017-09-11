The Presidency on Sunday said four million bags of 50 kilogrammes of fertiliser would be given to farmers before the end of the year.

The President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated this on Hannu Ya Dawa, an audience participation programme on Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kaduna.

The presidential aide said the 11 fertilizer blending plants in the country would be increased to 18 by the end of the year.

These plants, he said, would provide direct employment to no fewer than 50,000 Nigerians.

Shehu said the four million bags of fertilizer was in addition to the six million bags already sold to farmers since the initiative commenced early this year.

He stated, ‘‘The problem of the shortage of fertilisers and its attendant high cost plaguing the nation’s agricultural production, seemingly intractable for decades, have been resolved following the successful execution of the mandate of the PFI.

‘‘Since the implementation of the Initiative, the six million 50kg bags of NPK fertilisers were purchased by state governments and agro-dealers across the country.”