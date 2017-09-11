The military has denied the trending report that it invaded the home of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), killing three people.

A statement denying the story was issued on Sunday by Maj. Oyegoke Gbadamosi, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade Nigerian Army.

The Army said its attention has been drawn to “fictitious news’’ going round especially on the social media that troops have invaded the home of IPOB leader, Kanu and also killed three persons.

“This is far from the truth.

“Rather, it was a group of suspected IPOB militants that blocked the road against troops of 145 Battalion while on show of force along FMC-Word Bank Road in Umuahia town, Abia State at about 6.00-6.30pm, today.

“They insisted that the military vehicles would not pass and started pelting the soldiers with stones and broken bottles.’’

He explained that in the process, the IPOB militants injured an “innocent Lady civilian passer-by and a soldier, Corporal Kawole Bello’’.

Both the soldier and the innocent female passer-by have been evacuated to the unit’s Medical Inspection Room and are receiving treatment, he said.

“The troops fired warning shots in the air and the hoodlums dispersed. No life was lost.’’

The military called on the public to disregard the rumours and the fictitious photographs of purported victims of attack.

“We would like to use this opportunity to warn mischief makers threatening the peace and security of the country through falsehood.

“Members of the public are please requested to go about their lawful business and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or security outfit.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.’’

Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, is reported as saying that “soldiers allegedly from the Nigeria army’’ laid a siege on the country home of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia.

According to a statement he issued on Sunday, he said the military on Sunday, September 10, shot sporadically into the air through which three people have been reported dead and over 20 injured.

Ejiofor said that those who were wounded during the incident are currently in a nearby hospital in Umuahia.