The World Bank has dissociated itself from a multi-purpose co-operative scheme advertised in some parts of the country.

In a fraud alert issued last week and titled: “World Bank warns of Co-operative scheme scam”, the bank stated: “The World Bank’s attention has been drawn to a fraudulent multi-purpose, co-operative scheme being advertised in some local communities within Nigeria. Several correspondences targeting innocent citizens are being circulated falsely claiming that the World Bank is giving out money to individuals to do business and demanding processing fees of N1000 from prospective awardees.

“Please note that: The World Bank is not behind this multi-purpose scheme; The World Bank does not request for personal financial information for applicants to its programs

“The World Bank therefore advises the general public to verify any information regarding World Bank-assisted programs offered by the Bank at the following website. The World Bank will not be held responsible for any refunds of fees solicited by fraudsters purporting to act on its behalf.”