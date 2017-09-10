The Nigerian Community in Ukraine, has kicked against plan by the Federal Government to shut down the Nigerian mission in Kiev, Ukraine, saying the decision is not in the best interest of the country.

They said with the growing economic and military collaboration between Nigeria and Ukraine, such action would negatively affect the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The FG had said it would shut down seven foreign missions as part of measures to cut cost of governance.

But the President, Nigerian Community in Ukraine, Martins Lawani, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja noted that it was only Ukraine that took the risk of selling military armament to Nigeria at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency when the United States and European countries refused to sell arms to the country.

He noted that over the years, Ukrainian public educational institutions have provided cheap, affordable and very sound education for Nigerians, especially in medicine, aviation, science and engineering.

Lawani said, “We the entire Nigerian community in Ukraine, including Nigerian students studying in Ukraine, sincerely believe that the reasons given for this decision is not in the best interest of our country, particularly with respect to the large numbers of over 5000 Nigerian students that are currently studying in Ukraine as well as the growing economic and military collaboration between the two countries.”

He argued that the closure of the embassy would affect plans by the Ukrainian Government to establish an Inter-governmental Joint Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Eastern European country and Nigeria.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria, Dr. Valerii Aleksanruk, has also expressed disappointment over the decision of the FG to close the mission, noting that it would affect thousands of Nigerian students in Ukrainian universities and damage the mechanism of protecting their rights and interests.

The envoy said he had met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and asked the government to review the decision.

“I asked the government to try to review the intention to close the Mission in Kiev because it is a very important mission abroad and for Nigeria, which is a very influential country, it should have embassy in Ukraine because it is one of the biggest European countries and we need to increase our cooperation in different areas,” he said during the 26th Ukrainian Independence anniversary celebration in Abuja.