The Deputy Leader House of Representatives, and member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency, Umar Buba Jibril, has called on the National Emergency Management Agency to quickly come to the aid of those affected with the recent flood disaster in the state.

Floods wreaked havoc Thursday in parts of Seriki Noma, Felele and some communities in Kotonkarfi local government areas pulling down some houses and rendering hundreds of people homeless.

The Abuja – Lokoja highway was also temporarily locked down by the floods as many motorists became stranded for hours before the waters receded.

The lawmaker who expressed surprise over the level of devastation, said it was that many people have been rendered homeless over the disaster and called on NEMA to quickly send relief materials to the areas to cushion the effects.

In a statement issued in Lokoja by one Muhammad Mabo Kasim, and made available to journalists, the lawmaker sympathised particularly with the victims of Nataco/Felele flood disaster who he said lost properties worth millions of naira.

The statement reads in part: “i sympathise with all the victims over the losses caused by the floods that ravaged their homes, farmlands, businesses and displaced many, I urge those still hibernating around areas proned to flooding to immediately vacate the areas and go to the upland because there are more rains in the sky”

Jubril also called on the federal Government to find a lasting solution to the menace by constructing drainages and bridge in the affected areas.

He assured the people of his constituency of his readiness to raise a motion on the floor of the House, over the issue of erosion that is threatening the lives and properties of citizenry in the state.