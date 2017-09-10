Former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni, has saluted the courage of Yoruba leaders for conveying Ibadan summit to drum support for regional government and other issues, saying this would help in sensitizing the people on what the southwest people really wanted.

On the crisis rocking the Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party over the adoption of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola as the sole candidate for 2018 election, Oni said the aggrieved PDP members, including the former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and Senator Biodun Olujimi are free to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC governorship aspirant and the National Deputy Chairman (South), said the party will soon react to the statement credited to the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Jummai Al-Hassan to the effect that she would prefer to support former Vice President Abubakar Atiku to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The former governor revealed that the National Working Committee of the party won’t keep silent on the very contentious issue, assuring that the party will make its position known as soon as possible.

Oni, who spoke in Ifaki Ekiti on Sunday, commended the conveners of Yoruba Summit, which was held on Wednesday in Oyo State, saying the region has been able to come up with a framework that will guide other ethnic groups on the issue of restructuring.

The Summit, where Ekiti Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, had attended and had representatives of the other southwest governors , was conveyed by prominent Yoruba indigenes, led by a foremost medical doctor, Dr Kunle Olajide.

Oni said: “Some people didn’t even understand the meaning of restructuring. They are just joining the bandwagon of discussants of the national issue. But the APC committee, led by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, had been able to break down the issue to specifics, so that our people can understand.

“Again, the fact that Yoruba people asked for regional system was also specific enough. So, I want to join other geo-political zones to emulate this.

“Let them realize that they just started the game, they must reach out to the people so that whatever they arrive at will be true representation of what our people wanted.

“I have heard the opposition PDP and individuals condemning the APC committee, saying it was sectional. But let me say this, the committee will move round all the States of the federation, including PDP states before drawing its conclusion”.

Oni said, the APC will not dabble into the internal crisis in Ekiti PDP, because the party will be strictly guided by its constitution in arriving at who flags the party’s flag in 2018.

“Let me say this, whoever among the aggrieved PDP members who sees APC as a better alternative can join us. We want our ranks to swell and we are not going to discriminate against them.

“We can even give them waiver to be able to participate in our primary as aspirants, but this will be done in line with our ‎constitution”, he added.