Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the death of Mrs. Ann Nnaji, wife of the lawmaker representing Enugu East Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Gilbert Nnaji.

Reacting to the sad event, Ekweremadu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, described the late Mrs. Nnaji as a gentlewoman who led a pious life of service to God and humanity.

He said, “I received with deep sense of grief the passing on of this amazon.

“She was a virtuous woman, an organiser and a dependable wife who stood by her husband in thick and thin. She was kindness personified and served God and humanity till her last breath. She will be sorely missed.

“I, therefore, send heartfelt condolences to my brother and friend, Senator Gil Nnaji, the good people of Enugu East Senatorial District in particular, and Enugu State in general on this sad loss.”

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose and her family and the people of Enugu State the inner strength to bear the irreparable loss.